Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Darin Lippoldt Sells 8,455 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.