Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to report $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,652. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

