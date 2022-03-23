Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Up 6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

