Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Up 6%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89. 881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.
The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
