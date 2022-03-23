NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1,054.09 and a current ratio of 1,054.09. The company has a market cap of $326.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.82. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 70.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 50.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,493.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

