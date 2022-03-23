NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.40

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.38), with a volume of 415249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.80 ($1.38).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of £615.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.80%.

In other NextEnergy Solar Fund news, insider Joanne Peacegood bought 40,000 shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £41,200 ($54,239.07).

About NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

