NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Bfsg LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,297,768. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

