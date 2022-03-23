NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE NEX opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 2.43. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.