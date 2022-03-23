Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.75. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 38,713 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $129.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $29,250.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $127,267.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,210 shares of company stock worth $162,277. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,386,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

