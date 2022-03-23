Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.75. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 38,713 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $129.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.37.
In other news, Director Adam K. Peterson bought 2,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $29,250.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $127,267.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,210 shares of company stock worth $162,277. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)
Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nicholas Financial (NICK)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.