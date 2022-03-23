Nicholas Warner Sells 10,000 Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $2,827,931.34.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,203,140.58.

On Monday, January 10th, Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $2,690,544.48.

Shares of S opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. SentinelOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 117,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

SentinelOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

