NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.86.

NIKE stock opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.17. NIKE has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

