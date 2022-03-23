Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27,525.00.

Shares of NTDOY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,397. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,577,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

