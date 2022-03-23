Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 528,189 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 528,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter valued at $113,000.

E2open Parent stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETWO. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

