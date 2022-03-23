Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,816 shares of company stock worth $3,535,034 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

