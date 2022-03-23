Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

