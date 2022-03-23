Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45,980 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460,853 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at about $8,676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 58.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 72,209 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

