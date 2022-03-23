Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.20 Million Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.

LTC Properties Profile (Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.