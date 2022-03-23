Nordstrom, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

