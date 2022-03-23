North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NOA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. 60,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,196. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.46.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

