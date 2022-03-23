Northside Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

LRCX stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $545.58. 19,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $466.06 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $571.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

