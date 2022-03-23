Novacoin Price Tops $0.10 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Novacoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $237,061.05 and $291.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,487.36 or 1.00051833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001932 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

