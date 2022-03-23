NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.41. NOW shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 1,186 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.84 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,029,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,041,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 901,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NOW by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 804,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

