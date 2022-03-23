NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.41. NOW shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 1,186 shares.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.84 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,029,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,041,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 901,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NOW by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after buying an additional 804,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
