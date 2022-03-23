Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Nuvation Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE NUVB opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.61. Nuvation Bio has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

