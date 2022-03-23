Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,270.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

