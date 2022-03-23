NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,723,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,736,000 after buying an additional 327,384 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,005,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 381,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $86,947,000 after buying an additional 290,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.68. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $168.74 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

