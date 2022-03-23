Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Lowered to $37.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.91% from the stock’s current price.

OSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $2,701,595 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

