Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OASMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0024 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OASMY opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

