Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $47.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
