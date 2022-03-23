Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 5.50, but opened at 4.50. Offerpad shares last traded at 5.42, with a volume of 13,026 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPAD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 4.20 and a 200 day moving average of 6.80.

Offerpad ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 673.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

