Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $69,919,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

