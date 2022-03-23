ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Trimmed by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

ONEOK stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

