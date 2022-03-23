Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to announce $49.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $50.04 million. Ooma posted sales of $45.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $210.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.24 million to $210.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.51 million, with estimates ranging from $232.20 million to $235.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 110.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OOMA opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Ooma has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $353.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.