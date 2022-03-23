Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $5.72

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $6.12. Opera shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 4,795 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a market cap of $721.97 million, a P/E ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16.
About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
