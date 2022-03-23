Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $5.72

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $6.12. Opera shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 4,795 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Opera alerts:

The company has a market cap of $721.97 million, a P/E ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Opera by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.