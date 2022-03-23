Oppenheimer Comments on Shift Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

SFT stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $226.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

