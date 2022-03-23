Oppenheimer Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.32.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 742,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,456 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 999,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.