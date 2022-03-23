OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Down to $41.37

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.37, but opened at $40.20. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 835 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

The stock has a market cap of $737.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after buying an additional 1,559,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,673,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 279,640 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,957,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

