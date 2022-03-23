Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.28

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 8289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

