Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,320,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,026,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

