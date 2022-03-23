ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

