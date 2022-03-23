ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.
Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
