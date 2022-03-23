Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $148.28 million and approximately $700,527.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002344 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.72 or 0.06978606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.80 or 0.99879641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 149,426,684 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

