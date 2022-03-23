Ourania Tatsis Sells 2,833 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ourania Tatsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75.

On Friday, February 18th, Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $251.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after acquiring an additional 325,944 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

