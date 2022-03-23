Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Howard John Mayson Sells 2,200 Shares

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $50.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 103,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ovintiv (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
