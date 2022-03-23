Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.60

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.60 and last traded at C$65.81, with a volume of 339826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

