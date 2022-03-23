Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.49 billion.
Shares of OMI stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,420. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $13,318,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.