Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

OMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 565,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,420. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

