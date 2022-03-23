Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

