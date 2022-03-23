PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PD. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,610 shares of company stock worth $7,279,169. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PagerDuty by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

