Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,243 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Skillz by 105.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Skillz by 36.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Skillz stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.82. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

