Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $1,213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 81.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $201.83 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.77.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

