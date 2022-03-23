Parallel Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

