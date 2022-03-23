Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.12. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

